GridArt_20230703_090009474 by thedarkroom
Photo 1495

GridArt_20230703_090009474

Theme:- Copy a master.

Urban landscape in style of David Hockney.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
