Previous
Photo 1549
A friend’s creation
I have a friend who makes stained glass windows. This is one of my favorites. No theme this week. Debbie
@shutterbug49
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1592
photos
98
followers
26
following
424% complete
View this month »
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
Album
Darkroom
Taken
30th August 2023 3:12pm
katy
ace
@shutterbug
this is absolutely gorgeous. It must have taken forever, but it is sure a beautiful piece and your photo shows it off wonderfully.
August 30th, 2023
