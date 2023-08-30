Previous
A friend's creation
A friend's creation

I have a friend who makes stained glass windows. This is one of my favorites. No theme this week. Debbie @shutterbug49
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

thedarkroom

katy ace
@shutterbug this is absolutely gorgeous. It must have taken forever, but it is sure a beautiful piece and your photo shows it off wonderfully.
August 30th, 2023  
