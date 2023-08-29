Previous
The Baby Jesus by thedarkroom
The Baby Jesus

A stunning sculpture on the steps of St Martin's in the Field in Trafalgar Square.

Touristing photogger - Jackie
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

thedarkroom

