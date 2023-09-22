Previous
IMG_20230922_085033 by thedarkroom
Photo 1572

IMG_20230922_085033

Theme:- Moss / Lichen.

Both moss & lichen growing on a bridge wall near Holywood, Northern Ireland.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

thedarkroom

