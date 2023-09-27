Previous
Wall art 2 by thedarkroom
Wall art 2

This was on a wall on a different floor in the medical center. I have not inverted this one like I inverted the image on my main album. No theme this week. Debbie @shutterbug49
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Diana ace
These are beautiful too Debbie, just so very different.
September 27th, 2023  
katy ace
@shutterbug49 Fascinating art that leaves a lot of room for intrerpretation. Terrific minimal image!

I hope this is a routine visit and not something critical?
September 27th, 2023  
