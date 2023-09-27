Sign up
Previous
Photo 1577
Wall art 2
This was on a wall on a different floor in the medical center. I have not inverted this one like I inverted the image on my main album. No theme this week. Debbie
@shutterbug49
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
2
0
Diana
ace
These are beautiful too Debbie, just so very different.
September 27th, 2023
katy
ace
@shutterbug49
Fascinating art that leaves a lot of room for intrerpretation. Terrific minimal image!
I hope this is a routine visit and not something critical?
September 27th, 2023
