River Thames at Wallingford by thedarkroom
Photo 1576

River Thames at Wallingford

Wallingford is used in the TV series Midsummer Murders. A quaint town, chock full of expensive antique shops and emporiums ( emporia??)

This is the same view as I captured last night, but this morning I was sober!!

Slightly hungover photographer Jackie
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Dawn ace
A lovely scene , hope your head ok now lol
September 27th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, at least you didn't fall in!
September 27th, 2023  
