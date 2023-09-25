Previous
Moss by thedarkroom
Photo 1574

Moss

I found several types in the left photo there is bekermoss and darker sandhairmoss, found in heatherfields.
The right photo has some moss from the woods in Drenthe.
@jacqbb
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
431% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shots and presentation.
September 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise