Previous
Photo 1574
Moss
I found several types in the left photo there is bekermoss and darker sandhairmoss, found in heatherfields.
The right photo has some moss from the woods in Drenthe.
@jacqbb
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Tags
darkroom-mosslichen
Diana
ace
Lovely shots and presentation.
September 25th, 2023
