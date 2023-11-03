Previous
Next
IMG_20231105_132208 by thedarkroom
Photo 1612

IMG_20231105_132208

Theme:- ICM.

Glass teapot taken using ICM with phone.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
442% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
@la_photographic such pretty movement and I really like the little pop of blue
November 6th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Nice one!
November 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicely done
November 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise