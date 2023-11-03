Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1612
IMG_20231105_132208
Theme:- ICM.
Glass teapot taken using ICM with phone.
Photographer:- la_photographic.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1660
photos
98
followers
25
following
442% complete
View this month »
1607
1608
1609
1610
1611
1612
1613
1614
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
5th November 2023 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-icm
katy
ace
@la_photographic
such pretty movement and I really like the little pop of blue
November 6th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Nice one!
November 6th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
November 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close