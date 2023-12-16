Sign up
Previous
Photo 1656
Candle at Dusk
Candlelit is the theme this week here at The Darkroom. Just a little light - actually a left over candle from the Chanukah Menorah. And thank you all for the light you add to my life here at 365! Saturday shooter - Madeline
@granagringa
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
7
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1705
photos
102
followers
24
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
16th December 2023 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candle
,
flame
,
dusk
,
blue-hour
,
theme-december2023
,
darkroom-candlelit
katy
ace
@granagringa
what a pretty composition and sentiment
Are you settled in your new place? Did you have a happy hanukkah?
December 17th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
This is a MUST view on black, the gentle clouds pop nicely.
December 17th, 2023
Granagringa
ace
@grammyn
Thanks, Katy, both for comment on image and asking about us....pretty settled in, still organizing and hanging pictures and moving stuff around, but at least some breathing time. Thanks so much for asking! And Hanukkah was quiet and lovely...ty again.
December 17th, 2023
Granagringa
ace
@joysabin
Why thank you my dear....miss you!
December 17th, 2023
Laura
ace
Looks great.
December 17th, 2023
Anne
ace
Lovely layers and depth to this shot
December 17th, 2023
Granagringa
ace
@la_photographic
@365anne
Thank you so much. Always appreciated!
December 17th, 2023
