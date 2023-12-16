Previous
Candle at Dusk by thedarkroom
Candle at Dusk

Candlelit is the theme this week here at The Darkroom. Just a little light - actually a left over candle from the Chanukah Menorah. And thank you all for the light you add to my life here at 365! Saturday shooter - Madeline @granagringa
thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
katy
@granagringa what a pretty composition and sentiment

Are you settled in your new place? Did you have a happy hanukkah?
December 17th, 2023  
Walks @ 7
This is a MUST view on black, the gentle clouds pop nicely.
December 17th, 2023  
Granagringa
@grammyn Thanks, Katy, both for comment on image and asking about us....pretty settled in, still organizing and hanging pictures and moving stuff around, but at least some breathing time. Thanks so much for asking! And Hanukkah was quiet and lovely...ty again.
December 17th, 2023  
Granagringa
@joysabin Why thank you my dear....miss you!
December 17th, 2023  
Laura
Looks great.
December 17th, 2023  
Anne
Lovely layers and depth to this shot
December 17th, 2023  
Granagringa
@la_photographic @365anne Thank you so much. Always appreciated!
December 17th, 2023  
