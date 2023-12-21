Previous
Christmas candle by thedarkroom
Christmas candle

Merry Christmas to the Darkroom team and all those who follow us so faithfully throughout the year! You are all appreciated @365anne
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
December 24th, 2023  
