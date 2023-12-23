Sign up
Previous
Photo 1661
Fishing for Gold 2
The point & shoot camera was set for "vibrant" color and it certainly enhanced the golds! Sooc image...even if it is enhanced "vibrant" from the camera! Sunset on the Cape Fear River. Saturday image by Madeline
@granagringa
No theme here this week.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
Tags
sunset
,
river
,
landscape
,
golden-hour
,
riverscape
,
fishing-boat
katy
ace
@granagringa
what gorgeous color and terrific composition Madeline
December 24th, 2023
Granagringa
ace
@grammyn
Oh, thank you, Katy...have a great holiday season!
December 24th, 2023
