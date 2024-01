My sister in law presented me over Christmas with those beautiful Amaryllis flowers.Yesterday afternoon and evening we celebrated at the appartement of my mother in law and saw beautiful fireworks at midnight. Not the ones in this photo because my photos of what we saw where absolute rubbish…. But for me the flowers and the fireworks symbolizes the last week and coming of the new year.I’m wishing you all the best for this new year.Theme: darkroom-allfestive by @jacqbb