I'm a one-coffee-a-day-girl by thedarkroom
Photo 1682

I'm a one-coffee-a-day-girl

And I do enjoy it! Sorry for the late and not very inspiring contribution, those that follow me know that my husband had hip replacement surgery on Monday so I have been a little distracted!! Posted by @365anne
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

thedarkroom

JackieR ace
I like my coffee that pale colour!
January 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
A beautiful shot Ann, wishing your hubby a speedy recovery.
January 13th, 2024  
katy ace
@365anne you have a perfect reason for being distracted. This looks like a fancy cup of coffee to me and it’s a great photo of it.
January 13th, 2024  
Anne ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond It's black underneath Jackie!!
January 13th, 2024  
Anne ace
@ludwigsdiana Thanks Diana
January 13th, 2024  
Anne ace
@grammyn Thank you so much Katy!
January 13th, 2024  
JackieR ace
@365anne bleugh!!!!
January 13th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A lovely shot with the foam on top. Very best wishes for your husband’s recovery.
January 13th, 2024  
