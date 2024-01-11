Sign up
Previous
Photo 1682
I'm a one-coffee-a-day-girl
And I do enjoy it! Sorry for the late and not very inspiring contribution, those that follow me know that my husband had hip replacement surgery on Monday so I have been a little distracted!!
@365anne
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
8
0
Tags
darkroom-beverage
JackieR
ace
I like my coffee that pale colour!
January 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
A beautiful shot Ann, wishing your hubby a speedy recovery.
January 13th, 2024
katy
ace
@365anne
you have a perfect reason for being distracted. This looks like a fancy cup of coffee to me and it’s a great photo of it.
January 13th, 2024
Anne
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
It's black underneath Jackie!!
January 13th, 2024
Anne
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks Diana
January 13th, 2024
Anne
ace
@grammyn
Thank you so much Katy!
January 13th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@365anne
bleugh!!!!
January 13th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A lovely shot with the foam on top. Very best wishes for your husband’s recovery.
January 13th, 2024
