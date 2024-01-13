Egg Creme

An Egg Creme (or cream) has neither eggs nor cream; it is as New York as one gets! Specifically Brooklyn altho some will say that the Bronx and Manhattan can also lay claim to it - don't believe them. The ingredients in a traditional egg creme are chocolate syrup (the true traditionalist will only use Brooklyn's own Fox's U-Bet), milk and seltzer (aka carbonated water), stirred to a frothy head.

The derivation of the name is disputed...some say it comes from the Yiddish expression "echt keem" which translates to "pure sweetness"; others claim it is from the French "chocolate et creme". Does it matter? Not to me. I recommend some variations - vanilla also works and I confess, a few years ago I experimented (o so non-traditional) and used kahlua. Ah, my fav beverage any way one makes it!