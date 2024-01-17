Sign up
Previous
Photo 1687
Office Orchid
At Team Trivia last night, I noticed this beautiful orchid in the office. The desk made a cluttered background so I changed the background. No theme this week. Debbie
@shutterbug49
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
2
1
JackieR
ace
Isn't that pretty??!!
January 17th, 2024
Anne
ace
Fabulous, I do love orchids and you have captured this one so well
January 17th, 2024
