Previous
Office Orchid by thedarkroom
Photo 1687

Office Orchid

At Team Trivia last night, I noticed this beautiful orchid in the office. The desk made a cluttered background so I changed the background. No theme this week. Debbie @shutterbug49
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
462% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Isn't that pretty??!!
January 17th, 2024  
Anne ace
Fabulous, I do love orchids and you have captured this one so well
January 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise