Photo 1690
Sunflare
Taken a few weeks ago but works for me for this week's posting. no theme here this week at The Darkroom. Saturday shooter: Madeline
@granagringa
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1741
photos
100
followers
24
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
7th January 2024 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
trees
,
flare
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful very dramatic
January 23rd, 2024
katy
ace
@granagringa
the backlight on these trees, are awesome to catch the sunflare makes it magical
January 23rd, 2024
