Photo 1693
Friends are Like Stars
You don't have to see them to know they're there.
Storm bound photographer - Jackie
Theme - Stargazing
100% cloud forecast for the week, here's my nightsky from safety of the house. Trees are bending over out there!
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Tags
jrdr24
,
darkroom-stargaze
