Friends are Like Stars by thedarkroom
Photo 1693

Friends are Like Stars

You don't have to see them to know they're there.

Storm bound photographer - Jackie
Theme - Stargazing

100% cloud forecast for the week, here's my nightsky from safety of the house. Trees are bending over out there!
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

thedarkroom

