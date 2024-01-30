Previous
Looking Down on London by thedarkroom
Photo 1701

Looking Down on London

We were higher than the Sky Garden and the Shard.And the sun came out whilst we were 58 floors up!

Horizon22 is a fabulous, free, viewing platform.

Sky high photographer - Jackie
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

thedarkroom

Photo Details

Anne ace
What a fab view of London Jackie, you were certainly very high!
January 31st, 2024  
