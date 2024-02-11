Previous
Bologna low key by thedarkroom
Photo 1713

Bologna low key

Mediëval gate in Bolonga taken in the early evening and made a little bit darker. It looks a bit spooky especially in b&w.
Because of our traveling day I totally forgot to post this.
11th February 2024

thedarkroom

Photo Details

