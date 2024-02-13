Previous
Droplet by thedarkroom
Photo 1714

Droplet

After 111 shots I managed a few successes.

Chuffed photogger- Jackie

I did do a few low key ones too! https://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/365/2024-02-14
thedarkroom

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous result.
February 14th, 2024  
