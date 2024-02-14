Sign up
Paper Roses
I cannot tell you how chuffed I am with this image! I did do a few higher key ones too
https://365project.org/thedarkroom/365/2024-02-13
Pocketful of joy today (other than this image from 111 shots!) the plasterer called back and plumber coming later in the week.
14th February 2024
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
for2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love all those perfect little refractions. Very well done.
February 14th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Love those little upside down flowers in the droplets ❤️
February 14th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautifully done.
February 14th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
A great result. Needs to be seen on black to appreciate all the details.
February 14th, 2024
