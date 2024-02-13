Previous
Birthday Breakfast Brunch by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Birthday Breakfast Brunch

It's Shrove Tuesday and I was challenged to make a photo linked to an event this week.

Pancakes, with maple syrup, ready for Lent. And a birthday treat!!
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Anne ace
Happy birthday Jackie - and YUM!! Looks good in b&w too
February 13th, 2024  
