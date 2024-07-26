Previous
I'll Miss This Memorable Registration Plate! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3002

I'll Miss This Memorable Registration Plate!

I'm also getting used to no gear stick, no handbrake, a foot pedal is missing and there's little, to no, engine noise!!!

Adele will be staying in the family though. I must think up a name for this Noddy-red car now!
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
822% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Red Ramona!
Snazzy looking new wheels! and the old plate would have been perfect!
July 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Enjoy. I will miss your easily recognisable FKD. Can’t think of a name without seeing your registration.
July 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise