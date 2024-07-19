Previous
Coming and Going by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Coming and Going

I went to view a Karl Blosfeldt exhibition today, what amazing work! Didn't understand a word that explained the techniques he used, but the images produced are outstanding!

PoJT - picked up a new pair of glasses, no adverse issues considering a 3× change in Px!! AND they react to sunlight, so could be fully tested this afternoon!!
19th July 2024

JackieR

