Photo 3041
Hatchlands
A lovely stroll around the grounds of Hatchlands Park nattering and catching up with my cousin.
PoJT We didn't go into the house today, it's full of the resident's piano collection. Whilst eating our lunch we could hear the organ being played.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3041
JackieR
ace
@casablanca
C you'd love this National Trust property, all six rooms open to the public are crammed full of different types of piano, many owned by famous composers.
September 3rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
oooh sounds exciting!
September 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Been by many times but not ventured in.
September 3rd, 2024
