Hatchlands by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3041

Hatchlands

A lovely stroll around the grounds of Hatchlands Park nattering and catching up with my cousin.

PoJT We didn't go into the house today, it's full of the resident's piano collection. Whilst eating our lunch we could hear the organ being played.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

JackieR ace
@casablanca C you'd love this National Trust property, all six rooms open to the public are crammed full of different types of piano, many owned by famous composers.
September 3rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond oooh sounds exciting!
September 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Been by many times but not ventured in.
September 3rd, 2024  
