Herby Appley Spicy Jelly by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Herby Appley Spicy Jelly

My daughter gave me some apples from her tree and I've made a spicy herby jelly with them.

One for the current BLD challenge o the theme of food preparation
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
BillyBoy
Nicely shot. Great lighting.
September 4th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Spicy AND herby? What did you add? Cool pic btw
September 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Thanks for playing along.
September 4th, 2024  
JackieR ace
@wakelys a sticky pleasure
@casablanca sage, rosemary, thyme, bay and a bit of fennel. Personally, with my damaged palate, I can't taste it, but reckon sue will be able to
@billyboy thank you, just window light and kitchen overhead ones on full!!
September 4th, 2024  
