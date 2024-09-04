Sign up
Previous
Photo 3042
Herby Appley Spicy Jelly
My daughter gave me some apples from her tree and I've made a spicy herby jelly with them.
One for the current BLD challenge o the theme of food preparation
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
4
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
BillyBoy
Nicely shot. Great lighting.
September 4th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Spicy AND herby? What did you add? Cool pic btw
September 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Thanks for playing along.
September 4th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
a sticky pleasure
@casablanca
sage, rosemary, thyme, bay and a bit of fennel. Personally, with my damaged palate, I can't taste it, but reckon sue will be able to
@billyboy
thank you, just window light and kitchen overhead ones on full!!
September 4th, 2024
