Previous
Photo 3044
Visit Chichester
On a sunnier day
All I can muster for the 52 week prompt.
Took a tumble today, very kind man called Damian came to my aid and helped me up from a puddle. Bad knee is swelling up as I type.
PoJT saved £40 on a rain jacket which I fear will be well used on UK holiday!!
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
52jr24
,
52wc-2024-w36
Casablanca
ace
Oh boo! Hope the knee settles speedily. Nice shiny pavement there
September 6th, 2024
