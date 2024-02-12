Previous
HMS Prince of Wales by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2837

HMS Prince of Wales

Spotted one of the warships leaving the harbour, won't be long before she's back in for repair again.

Pocketful of joy today - being a pair of old farts in the van having soup, scones, tea and doing Saturday's crossword!
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

JackieR

Susan Wakely ace
Nice shipping silhouette.
February 12th, 2024  
