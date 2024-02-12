Sign up
Photo 2837
HMS Prince of Wales
Spotted one of the warships leaving the harbour, won't be long before she's back in for repair again.
Pocketful of joy today - being a pair of old farts in the van having soup, scones, tea and doing Saturday's crossword!
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4779
photos
221
followers
98
following
Tags
for2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice shipping silhouette.
February 12th, 2024
