Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
219 / 365
Final Image
I'm very sad as my TZ-80 has died, this was the last successful photo it took today. Not a bad swan song I suppose. All subsequent images were out of focus as the zoom and focus defunct.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4972
photos
217
followers
101
following
60% complete
View this month »
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
Latest from all albums
2929
49
2930
2931
2932
219
2933
1750
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
18th May 2024 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close