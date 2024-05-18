Previous
Final Image by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
219 / 365

Final Image

I'm very sad as my TZ-80 has died, this was the last successful photo it took today. Not a bad swan song I suppose. All subsequent images were out of focus as the zoom and focus defunct.
18th May 2024 18th May 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 10
  • 1
  • 3
  • Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
  • DMC-TZ80
  • 18th May 2024 11:18am
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise