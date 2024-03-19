Previous
For Babs by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
213 / 365

For Babs

I think I needed to find a much easier subject to place in a mirror box.

I adore the burrowing owls, and next visit I'm going to take TLC in a box with me and swap Olive for an owl!
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Oh well done Jackie, you can have a gold star for this one. fav.

Did you do this in Affinity?
March 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise