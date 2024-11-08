Sign up
Photo 3107
Not For The Beginner After All!!
A beautiful book, full of beautifully lit still-life images, with a few 'how to do this' tips.
This
was inspired from a photo in the book.
I think I'll have fun trying to recreate some of the food images, more enjoyable if a fiend joins me!
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
black on black
,
owo-7
,
52jr24
,
sixws-152
,
52wc-2024-w45
katy
ace
Such a great subject in composition. You have fulfilled this prompt beautifully. I’m certain your friend will help you.
November 8th, 2024
