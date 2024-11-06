Previous
Window Eclipsed by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3105

Window Eclipsed

Met a friend in the cathedral today before going to see Birdsong. Knew I'd get a window for the OWO thingy, but the art installation blocked the view of many of them

PoJT Woke up feeling tons better, still snuffly, but well enough to go to the theatre.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

JackieR

Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of the window. Sort to hear that you have been out of sorts.
November 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 6th, 2024  
Peter ace
Beautifully captured in wonderful light and detail Jackie:)
November 6th, 2024  
katy ace
Such a very elegant looking window!

So sorry to hear you were not feeling well and good to know you are on the mend
November 6th, 2024  
summerfield ace
fabulous window art. aces! hope you feel better!
November 6th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Wonderful stained glass windows. Perfect for the challenge.
November 6th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Interesting windows. They seem simpler than many stained glass windows but very clear and easy to appreciate the figures.
November 6th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful detail… stain glass is quite a skill
November 6th, 2024  
