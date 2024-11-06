Sign up
Previous
Photo 3105
Window Eclipsed
Met a friend in the cathedral today before going to see Birdsong. Knew I'd get a window for the OWO thingy, but the art installation blocked the view of many of them
PoJT Woke up feeling tons better, still snuffly, but well enough to go to the theatre.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
8
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
window
,
owo-7
,
jerrams-mars
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of the window. Sort to hear that you have been out of sorts.
November 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 6th, 2024
Peter
ace
Beautifully captured in wonderful light and detail Jackie:)
November 6th, 2024
katy
ace
Such a very elegant looking window!
So sorry to hear you were not feeling well and good to know you are on the mend
November 6th, 2024
summerfield
ace
fabulous window art. aces! hope you feel better!
November 6th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Wonderful stained glass windows. Perfect for the challenge.
November 6th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Interesting windows. They seem simpler than many stained glass windows but very clear and easy to appreciate the figures.
November 6th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful detail… stain glass is quite a skill
November 6th, 2024
