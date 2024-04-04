Previous
Got'em by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
214 / 365

Got'em

Whilst Norm was mansplaining using the flash gun, Jay-Kay's tripod-thingy-wotsit kept falling over and Lia-Mia was bemoaning that she had the wrong lens on her camera.

4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

JackieR

In spite of the problems it looks like they have a good shot lined up.
April 4th, 2024  
Ha ha, love it!
April 4th, 2024  
Well if they did that beautiful WoW shot, then they worked it out.
April 4th, 2024  
