Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
214 / 365
Got'em
Whilst Norm was mansplaining using the flash gun, Jay-Kay's tripod-thingy-wotsit kept falling over and Lia-Mia was bemoaning that she had the wrong lens on her camera.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4887
photos
218
followers
98
following
58% complete
View this month »
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
Latest from all albums
1720
2885
2886
2887
2888
214
2889
1721
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
4th April 2024 8:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
legographer
,
jrlego
Susan Wakely
ace
In spite of the problems it looks like they have a good shot lined up.
April 4th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, love it!
April 4th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Well if they did that beautiful WoW shot, then they worked it out.
April 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close