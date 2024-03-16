Previous
Pocketful of Joy
212 / 365

We had the lid down on my cousin's new E-Class with the heated seats on. Apparantly there's heated neck scarf too - couldn't find the button though.
16th March 2024

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Latest from all albums

Casablanca ace
Now that looks like fun 🚗
March 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Haha. I offered to put the front heated seats on and open the sunroof but not the same effect in a fiesta.
March 16th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fun times
March 16th, 2024  
