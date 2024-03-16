Sign up
Previous
212 / 365
Pocketful of Joy
We had the lid down on my cousin's new E-Class with the heated seats on. Apparantly there's heated neck scarf too - couldn't find the button though.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
3
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4856
photos
219
followers
96
following
58% complete
View this month »
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
Latest from all albums
2866
2867
1711
2868
2869
2870
212
1712
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
16th March 2024 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Now that looks like fun 🚗
March 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha. I offered to put the front heated seats on and open the sunroof but not the same effect in a fiesta.
March 16th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fun times
March 16th, 2024
