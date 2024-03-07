Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
211 / 365
Chapel Rock Definitely Shrunk Over Time!
I swear it was twice this size when I was a child, and was brave enough to climb to the top (at least once I recall)
We walked through a sandstorm, and He was very patient as I took the dust lot of 100+ photos of waves!!
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4838
photos
220
followers
95
following
57% complete
View this month »
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
Latest from all albums
209
210
38
1706
2860
211
1707
2861
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
7th March 2024 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cornwall
,
sandstorm
,
sixws-148
Krista Marson
ace
sits dramatically.
March 7th, 2024
katy
ace
As with everything it shrinks with age! A great perspective of it
March 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
The rock is the same size it’s you that was half the size.
March 7th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yes adulthood definitely shrinks things and places
March 7th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
So expansive! Yes, adulthood shrinks the childhood world
March 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close