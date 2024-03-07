Previous
Chapel Rock Definitely Shrunk Over Time!
211 / 365

Chapel Rock Definitely Shrunk Over Time!

I swear it was twice this size when I was a child, and was brave enough to climb to the top (at least once I recall)

We walked through a sandstorm, and He was very patient as I took the dust lot of 100+ photos of waves!!
JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Krista Marson ace
sits dramatically.
March 7th, 2024  
katy ace
As with everything it shrinks with age! A great perspective of it
March 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The rock is the same size it’s you that was half the size.
March 7th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Yes adulthood definitely shrinks things and places
March 7th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
So expansive! Yes, adulthood shrinks the childhood world
March 7th, 2024  
