Getting The Pig Gang by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
216 / 365

Getting The Pig Gang

I forgot that the legographers wanted to meet the PigPlayers. They witnessed an amazing session. Kathy won two games and Sue got 200+ in one throw.

18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

JackieR

Anne ace
Such a big crew now Jackie! Hope those poor pigs are not dead!!
April 18th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Such a great shot, but then of course, I'm part of their photo subject.
April 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Didn’t they do well. So pleased that they could witness your win.
April 18th, 2024  
