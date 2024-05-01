Sign up
Photo 2916
The Law Upheld
I've made arrangements t meet a friend on May 1st for a bluebell stroll every year since 2018. We have missed two meet-ups, one due to Covid and the other cancelled for awful, dangerous weather.
We met up today and had a joyously, sunny walk through the estate and the blubes are certainly at thier best in these woods.
Pocketful of joy - our near-miss nature spots! (A deer was in fact a dog, a wren was actually a mouse and a greenish bird might have been a woodpecker!)
1st May 2024
1st May 24
blubells
half-2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely to see a little mouse.
May 1st, 2024
