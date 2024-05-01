The Law Upheld

I've made arrangements t meet a friend on May 1st for a bluebell stroll every year since 2018. We have missed two meet-ups, one due to Covid and the other cancelled for awful, dangerous weather.



We met up today and had a joyously, sunny walk through the estate and the blubes are certainly at thier best in these woods.



Pocketful of joy - our near-miss nature spots! (A deer was in fact a dog, a wren was actually a mouse and a greenish bird might have been a woodpecker!)