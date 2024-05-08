Previous
Reversible Placemats by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2923

Reversible Placemats

One for the 52 week thingy.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
800% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

summerfield ace
i like it. aces!
May 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise