Previous
Photo 2923
Reversible Placemats
One for the 52 week thingy.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
flatlay
52jr24
mayhalf-2024
52wc-2024-w19
summerfield
ace
i like it. aces!
May 8th, 2024
