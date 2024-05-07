Sign up
Previous
Photo 2922
Lamplights
We never agree on lighting. I mean I wanted a crystal chandelier he wanted long wires with metal shades, I suggested Tiffany glass ones, we got smoky grey glass and wires not too long! A happy compromise ( that took years to resolve!)
7th May 2024
7th May 24
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4947
photos
217
followers
101
following
800% complete
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
Views
17
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
7th May 2024 7:57am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
eotb-135
,
abstract-79
,
mayhalf-2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Not what I was expecting but great pov.
May 7th, 2024
Brigette
ace
Nicely abstract
May 7th, 2024
