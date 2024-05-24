Lucia

Lucia has a hybrid role at an art gallery, she's a paid volunteer. She has autism and is partially deaf. We got chatting about an exploded still life photo on display ( which I forgot to photograph!) and the technique and skill needed to set up and edit the subject of smashed and exploding crockery.

We both very much liked the painting I've posed her infront off. It's made from pigments the artist ground up, some from rocks 5 million years old. Lucia used to work in London in galleries and for a time on Radio 4. After a spell in Australia, she decided not to return to London. She moved south in 2017, and really enjoys her role in the gallery.