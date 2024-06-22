Sign up
Photo 2968
Greedy Gull
Someone wasted their full English and this gull swooped in!
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
4
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
365
moto g(7) power
22nd June 2024 12:23pm
30dayswild-2024
Casablanca
ace
Such opportunists!
June 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
They are good at cleaning up
June 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
June 22nd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
So it didn’t totally go to waste. Don’t know how good for the gull though.
June 22nd, 2024
