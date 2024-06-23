Sign up
Previous
Photo 2969
Polishing off Breakfast a bean at a time
You're going to think all I've done this weekend is photograph birds consuming humans' food leftovers! Opposite these feral pigeons was a herring gull gulping toast.
PoJT been on my first solo van trip, loved it, but mainly because
@4rky
's company was so delightful yesterday and again today on our postponed boat trip.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
30dayswild-2024
Beverley
ace
Ooo they’re happy…
June 23rd, 2024
