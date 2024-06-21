Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1773
Not Really Wild Camping
My home from home for the weekend. Plans changed for tomorrow due to weather, but looking forward to a day with another 365er
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
7
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5034
photos
214
followers
92
following
485% complete
View this month »
1766
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
Latest from all albums
2963
1771
2964
2965
2966
1772
2967
1773
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
7
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
21st June 2024 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild-2024
Casablanca
ace
Aha, nice to see your van! Have a happy fun time
June 21st, 2024
Anne
ace
On your own? Have a lovely weekend. Let me know when you are heading this way
June 21st, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Have a wonderful time! Looks like a great camping set up!
June 21st, 2024
JackieR
ace
@dailypix
it's ok!!! I feel comfortable
@365anne
yup on my own. A huge motorhome was plugged into my electric point, I walked up to next one to see if my cable would reach, and it wouldn't. So, I swapped theirs to the one closer to them, and plugged me in!!
@casablanca
hoping so!!
June 21st, 2024
katy
ace
This probably falls more under the category of "glamping" doesn't it? Nice set up for your great photo!
June 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fun
June 21st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Enjoy… fabulous fun
June 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@365anne yup on my own. A huge motorhome was plugged into my electric point, I walked up to next one to see if my cable would reach, and it wouldn't. So, I swapped theirs to the one closer to them, and plugged me in!!
@casablanca hoping so!!