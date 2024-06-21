Previous
Not Really Wild Camping by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1773

Not Really Wild Camping

My home from home for the weekend. Plans changed for tomorrow due to weather, but looking forward to a day with another 365er
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
485% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Aha, nice to see your van! Have a happy fun time
June 21st, 2024  
Anne ace
On your own? Have a lovely weekend. Let me know when you are heading this way
June 21st, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Have a wonderful time! Looks like a great camping set up!
June 21st, 2024  
JackieR ace
@dailypix it's ok!!! I feel comfortable
@365anne yup on my own. A huge motorhome was plugged into my electric point, I walked up to next one to see if my cable would reach, and it wouldn't. So, I swapped theirs to the one closer to them, and plugged me in!!
@casablanca hoping so!!
June 21st, 2024  
katy ace
This probably falls more under the category of "glamping" doesn't it? Nice set up for your great photo!
June 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fun
June 21st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Enjoy… fabulous fun
June 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise