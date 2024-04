Alex

This is Alex, the first person I've 'accosted' for a photo in the street without chatting to them first. My camera has not coped with his hi-vis garb, but his kind eyes show clearly.



Alex has been a traffic warden for a year. He arrived in the UK with his family from his home country 12 years ago. He had worked in TV news before leaving, but didn't tell me what his work was before taking on this role.