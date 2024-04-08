Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
44 / 365
Lynn
I met Lynn today at a National Trust bookshop. She set it up two years ago, and proudly told me they grossed £2000+ last year.
She thought she had met a volunteer from 'my' bookshop, but after some enquiries it would appear not.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4896
photos
217
followers
101
following
12% complete
View this month »
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
Latest from all albums
1722
2890
2891
43
1723
2892
2893
44
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Big Project
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
8th April 2024 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jackiestrangers
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close