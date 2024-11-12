Sign up
Previous
254 / 365
Grumpy Model
My challenge, yet again, Rembrandt Lighting. Most successful attempt to date, done in 6 shots and then I got so grumpy I went out to take it out on the garden.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5267
photos
216
followers
95
following
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
12th November 2024 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-641
JackieR
ace
@dkbarnett
my one and only go at your challenge Delwynn!!
November 12th, 2024
