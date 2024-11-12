Previous
Grumpy Model by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
254 / 365

Grumpy Model

My challenge, yet again, Rembrandt Lighting. Most successful attempt to date, done in 6 shots and then I got so grumpy I went out to take it out on the garden.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
69% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@dkbarnett my one and only go at your challenge Delwynn!!
November 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise