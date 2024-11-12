Sign up
Photo 3111
Autumnal Orange
And a fantastic set of chimbley pots and amazing blue sky!
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
narayani
ace
Love the chimney pots
November 12th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Wow, lovely chimbleys!
November 12th, 2024
KWind
ace
Lovely image.
November 12th, 2024
