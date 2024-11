I'm Working on Next Year's Happiness

Mum always said 'For every mince pie eaten before Christmas there's a day's happiness afterwards' (this was before she became gluten intollerant!)



I've made a start today, realised there was a photo opportunity so rushed upstairs did a couple of shots and then finished my first pre-Christmas pie. I'll work my around the supermarkets to decide the best, these Morrison's ones will take some beating though