Previous
Photo 1819
OWO-7
Seven days of prompts. Rule of odds, green, window, transport, low key, food and ICM. Thanks Vikster for hosting annual weeklong challenge.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5263
photos
216
followers
95
following
498% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Tags
owo-7
katy
ace
You rose to the occasion beautifully! Each one a masterpiece.
November 10th, 2024
