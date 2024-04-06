Kelly was at the pop-up craft fair I went to taoday. her work is so beautiful and delicate, using forms in nature to inspire her. She was most disappointed that the garden the fair was bsed in was so tidy, there was little for her to forage for children to press into the clay items they were making with her.
Kelly kindly let me borrow some of her tools for the legographers, they had to be careful not to get any children in thier photos.
I explained my strangers project to her, and she said her goal this week was to have her photo taken by a stranger to use on her website. I'll be sending her all the images I took.
She's so talented and kind and her website shows off her work.
Sue, Kelly says hello to you, and she said I should join you in the autumn workshops!